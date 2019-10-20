Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to post $191.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.90 million and the lowest is $189.30 million. Cadence Bancorp reported sales of $122.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $776.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.90 million to $779.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $777.91 million, with estimates ranging from $765.00 million to $794.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.73. 868,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,126. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

In other news, insider Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,461.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. acquired 64,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $996,529.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,311.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 99,361 shares of company stock worth $1,567,366. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

