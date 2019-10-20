Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.44. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,112,332,000 after buying an additional 398,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,736,000 after buying an additional 59,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,305,000 after buying an additional 277,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,335,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,770,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

