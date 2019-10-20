Brokerages Anticipate Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to report $76.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the highest is $76.50 million. Yext posted sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $299.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.90 million to $300.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $388.88 million, with estimates ranging from $377.86 million to $394.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 708,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $31,355.94. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 78,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $1,187,728.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 765,918 shares of company stock worth $15,782,108. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 88.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

