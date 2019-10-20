Brokerages Anticipate SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SemGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.12). SemGroup posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SemGroup will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SemGroup.

Get SemGroup alerts:

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $674.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. SemGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SemGroup from $10.25 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on SemGroup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SemGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

In related news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $93,720,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemGroup during the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SemGroup during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SemGroup by 31.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SemGroup during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SemGroup during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

SEMG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,388. SemGroup has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SemGroup (SEMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.