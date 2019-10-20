Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PDM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 555,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,157. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.