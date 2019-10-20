Brokerages Anticipate Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will announce sales of $450.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.60 million to $463.60 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $450.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Manitowoc from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 247,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,166. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $414.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 185.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 238,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 20.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 264.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.