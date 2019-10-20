Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE:A traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.57. 2,006,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,616,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,183.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 58,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.