Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.53.

BMY opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after buying an additional 9,332,319 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,550,000 after buying an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after buying an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after buying an additional 6,960,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

