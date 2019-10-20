Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 3.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 202.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $53.03 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

