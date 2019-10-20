Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $53.03 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

