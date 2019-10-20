Brickblock (BBK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,254.00

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Brickblock has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $11,254.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Brickblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034712 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00087603 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001187 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00116144 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,082.57 or 1.00446248 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003407 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io . Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

