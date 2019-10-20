BriaCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $195.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, BriaCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,001.00 and $195.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,739.30 or 2.80256049 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00032205 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

