Brent Johnson Sells 2,000 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $65,760.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,902 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $41,501.64.

On Friday, October 11th, Brent Johnson sold 1,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $28,119.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $65,970.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $44,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $86,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Brent Johnson sold 2,213 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $48,177.01.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $68,520.00.

Shares of IRMD opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Iradimed Corp has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of $261.04 million, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Iradimed had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. Analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iradimed by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Iradimed by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Iradimed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRMD. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

