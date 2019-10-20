Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 396 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $169.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.05. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $171.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.7937 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

