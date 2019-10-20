Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,044 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

