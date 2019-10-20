Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

