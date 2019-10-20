Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,182,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,851 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 270,546 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. 1,093,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,500. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

