Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.17% of BOX worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BOX by 38.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 33.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BOX by 510.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,819,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,044,000 after buying an additional 1,521,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.41. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BOX to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. First Analysis downgraded shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

