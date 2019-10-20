Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.84 and a 12-month high of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

