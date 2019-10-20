Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$2.20

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.40 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.15 to C$3.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.46.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$4.05.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

