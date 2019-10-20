BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,105,000 after buying an additional 486,904 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

