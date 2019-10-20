BMO Capital Markets Trims Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $57.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

