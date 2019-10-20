BMO Capital Markets Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $188.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $633,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.