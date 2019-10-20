Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.58.

Shares of GD stock opened at $174.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

