Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. Invests $268,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Public Storage by 30.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Public Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 49.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.14.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $52,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $241.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.