Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 197,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.42.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $130.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.