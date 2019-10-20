Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $691,135.00 and $276.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00226236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.01128437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,609,585 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

