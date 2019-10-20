BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $795.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, insider Michael E. Leitner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $199,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,177.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

