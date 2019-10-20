Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Shares Up 0.3%

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.28, 4,004 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.