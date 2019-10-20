BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,687 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,687 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.52% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $11,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $32.62 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

