BlackRock Inc. Purchases 8,086 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.85% of Nathan’s Famous worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter worth $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter worth $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a market cap of $304.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.29. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

