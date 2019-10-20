BlackRock Inc. Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 271.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,017,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of ($8.19) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

