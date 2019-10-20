BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 237.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 891,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of LifeVantage worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter worth $431,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 47.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,123,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 130.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.65. LifeVantage Corp has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

