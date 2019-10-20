BlackRock Inc. Acquires 975,813 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,813 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.87% of CorMedix worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 38.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Steven W. Lefkowitz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Dillione bought 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,343.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,147 shares of company stock worth $133,204 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $6.09 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

