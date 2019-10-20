Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given a $92.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been assigned a $92.00 price target by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 272,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $88,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Blackbaud by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

