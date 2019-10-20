Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.98.

BDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of $88.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

