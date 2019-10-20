bitUSD (BITUSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $303.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00011849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, bitUSD has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $303.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00223203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.01166448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,099,810 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.