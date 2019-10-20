BitRent Market Capitalization Achieves $20,386.00 (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 79% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. BitRent has a total market capitalization of $20,386.00 and $15.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitRent has traded 79.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitRent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bit-Z, YoBit and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00226236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.01128437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitRent

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

