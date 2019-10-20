Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Reaches $628,029.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $628,029.00 and $426.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00451517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00092863 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00048234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003086 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001139 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,786,969 coins and its circulating supply is 4,757,424 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Exrates, Nanex and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

