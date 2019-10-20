Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.43

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $15.32. Bitauto shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 29,443 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on BITA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bitauto from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Bitauto alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.28). Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $406.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Bitauto’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,302,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,989,000 after acquiring an additional 589,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the first quarter worth $13,942,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 75.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 554,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.