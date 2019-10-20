Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.43

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $15.32. Bitauto shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 29,443 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on BITA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bitauto from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,302,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,989,000 after acquiring an additional 589,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the first quarter worth $13,942,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bitauto by 75.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 554,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.
About Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)
Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.
