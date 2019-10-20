BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush set a $128.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.42.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

