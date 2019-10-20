BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.15 million, a P/E ratio of 116.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,913.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $112,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,278.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,299. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,807,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 323,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

