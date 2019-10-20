BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Sells $514,538.58 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 103,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $514,538.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,481,557.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BDSI opened at $5.16 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BDSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.
