Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $313.61

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $313.61 and traded as low as $312.64. Billington shares last traded at $312.64, with a volume of 637 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.78.

In other news, insider John Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,013.98).

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

