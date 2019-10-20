Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 1,753 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 0.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $33,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY opened at $28.28 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

