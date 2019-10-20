Biechele Royce Advisors Acquires New Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 305,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. ABB makes up approximately 4.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 393,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ABB by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,076,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ABB by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 816,202 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ABB by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,088,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 744,147 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

ABB stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

