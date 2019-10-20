BidaskClub Upgrades Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,036. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

