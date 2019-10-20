BidaskClub Lowers Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 139,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $894,470.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,460,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,549,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 237,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,508,013.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906,051 shares in the company, valued at $253,004,363.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,186,000 after buying an additional 147,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,901,000 after buying an additional 1,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,094,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 101,436 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

