BidaskClub Lowers Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Ames National alerts:

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $255.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO John L. Pierschbacher acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $32,812.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,365 shares of company stock valued at $62,086. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ames National by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ames National by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ames National by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ames National by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ames National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.