Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BYSI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Beyondspring stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.30. Beyondspring has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the third quarter worth $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

